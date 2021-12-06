Mansfield Town hoping for plum FA Cup tie in tonight’s third round draw
Mansfield Town will be keeping fingers crossed on a plum FA Cup draw when names go into the hat for the prestigious third round draw this evening.
The Stags won 3-2 at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday to pull off a second away League one giantkilling in a row, having won at Sunderland in round one, earning another £34,000 at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Now the Premier League and Championship big guns enter the competition and Nigel Clough is hoping for the reward of at least a home tie after so many away draws, and maybe also exciting opposition.
Read More
Along with the Premier League top sides, local derbies against Chesterfield, Forest and and Derby County are all among the possibilities – five non-league sides remain in the hat.
Mansfield will be ball number 54.
The draw will take place at 7pm before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.
You can watch it during ITV4's live coverage of the tie as well as via the FA's Emirates FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
The third round will take place over the weekend of Friday, 7th January to Monday, 10th January, with winning clubs picking up £82,000 from the competition prize fund.
01. AFC Bournemouth
02. Arsenal
03. Aston Villa
04. Barnsley
05. Birmingham City
06. Blackburn Rovers
07. Blackpool
08. Brentford
09. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Bristol City
11. Burnley
12. Cardiff City
13. Chelsea
14. Coventry City
15. Crystal Palace
16. Derby County
17. Everton
18. Fulham
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Hull City
21. Leeds United
22. Leicester City
23. Liverpool
24. Luton Town
25. Manchester City
26. Manchester United
27. Middlesbrough
28. Millwall
29. Newcastle United
30. Norwich City
31. Nottingham Forest
32. Peterborough United
33. Preston North End
34. Queen's Park Rangers
35. Reading
36. Sheffield United
37. Southampton
38. Stoke City
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Yeovil Town
46. Bristol Rovers
47. Port Vale
48. Morecambe
49. Hartlepool United
50. AFC Wimbledon
51. Wigan Athletic
52. Leyton Orient
53. Cambridge United
54. Mansfield Town
55. Swindon Town
56. Rotherham United
57. Charlton Athletic
58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59. Kidderminster Harriers
60. Shrewsbury Town
61. Chesterfield
62. Plymouth Argyle
63. Ipswich Town or Barrow
64. Harrogate Town