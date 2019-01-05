Mansfield Town hoping transfer speculation won’t distract the focus of star man CJ Hamilton

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft is hoping speculation over the future of CJ Hamilton does not affect the player’s fantastic form in the January window.

With clubs like Preston and West Brom said to be interested in buying the winger/wing back, Flitcroft said there had been no actual bids as yet.

“There is interest and there are enquiries,” he said.

“There are a lot of questions being asked. But nothing official had dropped through on the email yet. We’ve had no official bid.

“We won’t mention which clubs. We will leave speculation to the media and do our business professionally.

“But I just hope there is no skulduggery going on behind the scenes with agents and messing around with CJ’s psyche.

“CJ has had his success from listening to the right people who are having a positive impact on him.

“If there is a quick buck to be made then what tends to happen is they try to make a decision. But CJ is not a youngster – he is experienced.

“We will look after him here. He’s in a good place and we don’t want to see him get distracted from his football.

“He is only focused on Mansfield Town and getting better as we’ve seen all season.”

Mansfield are hoping to get the green light from Nottingham Forest to keep top scorer Tyler Walker for the rest of the season, but may have to wait until 15th January for a final answer.

Flitcroft said: “Greg (Abbott, football operations manager) has been in contact with them and right now they are very happy with how it’s gone and what we’ve done with Tyler. They’re happy with his progress.

“The chairman and Carolyn (Radford) have an excellent relationship with the owners of Forest.

“Everyone is doing what they can. But you never know in football. Things can change in the window and you must prepare for all eventualities.

“I think the 15th January is when we get the definitive.”

On the incoming side, Flitcroft said there could be a new face this week after a meeting between himself, Abbott and the Radfords.

“We had a fantastic meeting on Thursday – very productive, looking at our targets and really nailing the key targets we are after,” he said.

“Maybe in the next two or three days we might have some movement.”