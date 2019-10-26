Mansfield Town keeper Conrad Logan believes the signs are good as Stags march on upwards with win at Walsall

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Conrad Logan pulled off a string of important saves in today’s 2-1 win at Walsall and believes the Stags are now hitting top form.

“At the minute we’re playing well and away from home we’re doing the nitty, gritty side too. It’s a sign of a good team we’re doing both sides of the game,” he said.

“An away win is always extra special, the more you can get the better your season is going to be.

“We did well throughout the game.

READ THE MATCH REPORT



READ BOSS DEMPSTER’S THOUGHTS



“It was a sucker punch conceding on half-time. Some teams could then crumble but we came back out and put on a good performance, got the goal and defended well.”

Logan’s best moment came after one save saw Stags go up the other end and net the winner.

“I think my most important save was the one just before the goal, though they are all important if you can get in the way,” he smiled.

“As a goalkeeper you hope it is a turning point in the game and you go up the other end and score.

“I now want to try to stay No.1 all season and help push this cub on to better things.”