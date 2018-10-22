Mansfield Town land Charlton Athletic in FA Cup draw

Mansfield Town were paired at home to League One Charlton Athletic when tonight’s FA Cup first round draw was made.

The Valiants are currently ninth in the table and should prove tough opposition.

The game will be played over the weekend of 3rd/4th November and the winners will receive £36,000.

Last season Mansfield travelled to the now defunct Shaw Lane at this stage of the competition, defeating the Northern Premier League side 3-1 before the live BT Sport television cameras, Danny Rose netting twice, including the Goal of the Round.

Of Stags’ neighbours, Alfreton Town were drawn at home to Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield have Billericay or Taunton at home while Notts County are at Barnsley.