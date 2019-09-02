Mansfield Town land giant Leeds United defender/midfielder on loan in deadline day deal

Mansfield Town’s summer transfer window deals look to be complete after the signing of towering centre-half Conor Shaughnessy on a season-long loan from Championship club Leeds United.

The Irish U21 international follows last week’s loan capture of West Ham striker Dapo Afolayan and, with Shaughnessy also very much at home in midfield and the summer window deadline approaching at 5pm, it seems Stags’ summer business may now be over and the squad settled until January.

The 23-year-old Shaughnessy linked up with his new teammates at the club’s RH Academy for his first training session earlier this morning.

The 6ft 4in defender has made over a dozen first appearances for parent club Leeds as well as enjoying a six month loan spell at Hearts last season, where he collected a Scottish Cup runners-up medal.

Shaughnessy, who has represented Republic of Ireland at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U21 level, said: “This is an important stage of my career and feels like the right move for me.

“I need to play games, get experience under my belt and I think this is the perfect place for me to do that.

“This is a club which is looking to move in the right direction.

“I’ve had a really good conversation with the manager, who has told me about where he sees me fitting in, our style of play, and it all added up to make this an easy decision to join.

“I’m heading into this loan move with a real positive mindset, hoping to make the most of it and looking to play as many games as possible.”