Mansfield Town legend Adam Murray appointed caretaker boss at struggling Barnsley

Former Mansfield Town manager and club legend Adam Murray today found himself appointed caretaker manager at struggling Championship side Barnsley.

With the club without a win in 11 games, 23rd in the table and scoring a division-low eight goals, the Tykes put out an official statement today saying: “Barnsley Football Club confirms that it has separated from Daniel Stendel with immediate effect.

“Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager.”

Murray, 38, who twice helped Stags to promotions during his three spells and over 175 games with the club before going on to manage them, has been working as U18s coach after a spell as manager of Boston United and also as assistant manager at Guiseley.

Former Hannover coach Stendel took charge at Oakwell in June 2018 on a two-year contract and led the Tykes to an impressive promotion from League One last season, finishing runners-up to Luton Town.

But they have struggled since, winning only their opening game, and Saturday’s 5-1 hammering at Preston North end proved to be the final straw for Stendel.