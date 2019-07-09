Mansfield Town make new appointment to board of directors

Mansfield Town have appointed Bill Broughton as legal director.

Broughton joins the board of directors to further strengthen the club’s commercial activities.

The appointment follows Broughton’s work with chairman John Radford and chief executive Carolyn Radford for almost a decade and will act as a sounding board to the current directors.

A qualified solicitor in 2000, Broughton worked for a practice in London which specialised in media and sports law and in that role advised Fulham Football Club for two years.

After moving to Leeds in 2004 to be closer to his roots, he eventually became head of litigation and compliance at Pinsent Masons in Leeds.

Broughton told the club’s official website: “I got to know John via his dispute with Keith Haslam when I acted for John and the football club, and in 2014 John asked me to join him and the other directors at One Call Insurance.

“As well as being a director of One Call I run and manage OCL Solicitors and had involvement in various matters relating to the football club.

“As a Mansfield boy, it is with great pride that I have accepted John and Carolyn’s invitation for me to become a director of the club and I look forward to helping the club grow from strength to strength.”