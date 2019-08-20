Mansfield Town manager John Dempster slams ‘scandalous’ capitulation in home defeat by Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster slammed his side’s second half capitulation as ‘scandalous’ in tonight’s 3-2 home defeat by Leyton Orient.

Two Danny Rose penalties had Mansfield in command at the break.

But when Leyton Orient went up a gear for the last half-hour Stags failed to switch up with them and, after the pain of seeing ex-Stag Lee Angol net his first goal in almost a year to level 12 minutes from time, there was stoppage time heartache to come as Louis Dennis stole a 96th minute winner for the Conference champions.

“To concede three goals in the second half and walk in without a point is scandalous,” said Dempster.

“All the good things we did on Saturday we did poorly tonight in the second half – leadership and game management were severely lacking.

“There was a lack of leadership all over the pitch. We have some experienced players out there and they know they can do better.

“Me and my staff will look at ourselves and I expect my players to look at themselves.”

It had all started off so well and the manager said: “I thought we were good first half, though there was room for improvement.

“We spoke about the third goal at half-time and we had a couple of opportunities early in the second half we could have been more ruthless with to completely kill the game off.

“If we couldn’t score a third the plan was to walk in with a clean sheet first and foremost.

“Worst case scenario was that we’d concede a goal but still get all three points. Instead we conceded three which killed us.

“Orient throw the kitchen sink at us which you’d expect being 2-0 down. I expect the players we have in that starting XI to soak up the pressure.

“We started the second half well, then suddenly we looked weak and powderpuff. We can do a lot better.”