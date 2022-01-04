Mansfield manager Nigel Clough - biding his time in window.

He said he does have targets but was in no rush to complete the business which could also hinge on any new injuries.

“We are in a position where we are having most players coming back fit at the moment - or they will be over the next week or two.

“We have another three or four weeks left of the window. We do have targets but we will just have to see how it goes,” he explained.

“We might pick injuries up and that might change priorities.

“We have the maximum five loans at the moment so if we brought in another we'd have to leave one of those out. So there are a lot of things up in the air at the moment.

“There is not going to be a massive amount of players coming in, we don't think – maybe one or two.

“We have a nice, settled squad. We could only name four outfield subs on Boxing Day purely down to the Covid and the few injuries we'd picked up.

“But I think when we are back to nearly a fully fit squad it's one we are quite happy with.

“Ideally you'd like to add one or two new faces just to give everybody a lift.

“But, that is important when you are not winning games and having won 10 out of 11, it might not be necessary to give everyone a lift. But a new face or two wouldn't do any harm.”