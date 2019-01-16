Mansfield Town may still bring one more player in - but not a centre half

Mansfield Town may bring in one more player in the January window – but it won’t be a centre half.

Manager David Flitcroft had originally said he wanted more cover in the centre of defence before the window opened, but is now satisfied with what he has at his disposal and is looking elsewhere.

On Monday he brought in striker Nicky Ajose and midfielder Jorge Grant and said the market was now opening up midway through the window with more and more quality players becoming available.

ELSNIK RETURNS TO DERBY COUNTY



“I like the balance in the squad, but we might get one more,” he said.

“I am not looking for a centre half. We have Hayden White as cover and we have got Lewis Gibbens out on loan, but he has done his 28 days now and can be called back if needed.

“We are trying to get Lewis game-ready now and he trains with every day.

“We are continuously assessing Mirf (injured centre half David Mirfin) and he got another 65 minutes in the reserve game yesterday.”

He added: “We didn’t really rush into the two new signings. We have calculated what we needed. You just never know.

“The wrestle at other clubs is becoming a bit freer now and players are becoming more on our radar and it’s maybe just picking one more up.”