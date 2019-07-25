Mansfield Town midfielder Otis Khan desperate to prove a point this season

Mansfield Town midfielder Otis Khan is starting to look like he has regained his sharpness and hunger from the start of last season.

The 23-year-old lost his place through injury after a great start to last season and failed to break his way back in again.

But he has caught the eye in pre-season and assistant manager lee Glover said: “I think he was excellent on Saturday.

“We are talking about him not staying wide. Can he drift into pockets and get on the ball?

“That’s what he wants to do and that’s what we’ve got to encourage him to do.

“We have to encourage him, even when he makes mistakes, to keep having the ball and keep it as he can create stuff and we’ve got players ahead of him that we think will score goals.

“He’s looking sharp and we want to develop that.”

Khan joined Stags from Yeovil Town last summer for an undisclosed fee, rumoured to be as much as £120,000