Mansfield Town miss out on striker David Ball

Mansfield Town have missed out on signing ex-Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town striker David Ball.

The Stags had looked into a possible deal to bring the 25-year-old, who began his career in Manchester City’s youth team, to the One Call Stadium.

But manager John Dempster admitted: “I had been speaking to David and his representatives, but that one is dead in the water now.

“He’s got some other options he’s looking to pursue.

“I believe two are abroad and it wouldn’t surprise me if he hasn’t got a couple in this country as well.”

Ball spent most of last season on loan at Bradford City but now looks most likely to play at Wellington in New Zealand.