Mansfield Town move for two new strikers

New Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has confirmed he has put in bids for two new strikers.

Dempster has flown out to Portugal to meet up with chairman John Radford and CEO Carolyn Radford to discuss plans for strengthening the squad for the forthcoming season.

Dempster recently said the striker department was his main concern as far as transfers went and it would appear he has now taken the first steps to bring in bolster it with new faces.

Stags have also confirmed that, as yet, they have had no bids from other clubs for any of the current squad.

Full interview with Dempster on the latest news tomorrow.