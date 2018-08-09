Mansfield Town new boy Otis Khan hoping for good reception at old club Yeovil

Otis Khan is hoping for a good reception from his old fans at Yeovil Town, but admits all he cares about is three points for Mansfield Town on Saturday.

The exciting attacking midfield prospect switched clubs this summer but gets an immediate return to Huish Park in Stags’ first away trip of the season after scoring twice in the opening day 3-0 win over Newport County.

“I should get a good reception – I hope so anyway,” he smiled.

“I did well in my time down there and the fans recognised that. It should be a good reception – but you never know.

“It will be very strange sitting in the away dressing room down there. It’s a different challenge for me.”

Khan enjoyed his time at Yeovil and has nothing but happy memories.

He said: “I knew exactly what the gaffer wanted when I went there and he promised me games. I got the experience I wanted and I’ve got nothing but good words to say about Yeovil.

“They played me in games and I was able to show everyone what I’m about.

“It was great to play week in, week out. It was my first spell of playing, which was a thrill, and we went on cup runs which was really good, playing in nice stadiums.”

On Yeovil’s style, he added: “They are very hard-working. They like to press all over the pitch and are a high energy team.

“They are very together and work hard for each other.

“I don’t think they will do too bad this season. They brought in some players, so that should help them. And I hope they do well.

“It will be a good feeling to head back down there with a new team. I know the stadium well and I know the area well.”

But he warned: “It would be really nice to score in front of their fans and do well for Mansfield because that’s where I am now. All I want to do is go down there and get the three points for my team.”

Mansfield’s opening day win delighted players and fans alike.

“It has done wonders for us - and we were unbeaten pre-season as well,” he said.

“Confidence is growing and growing and there is a really good vibe in the camp. Everyone is buzzing.

“It was important to start well and show other teams what you’re really about and make them fear.

“As much as they are well prepared for the game, they will be thinking we are on the back of a 3-0 win over Newport and they will have looked at our clips from the game.”

On his own brace of goals, he said: “I haven’t stopped thinking about it to be honest.

“It was the perfect start to the season for the team and for myself. I can’t get it out of my head.

“The second goal was my favourite – it was more what I am about as a player. It was a great goal by myself, hopefully I can replicate it on Saturday.

“The first one was a nice goal to score as well, but I’m not used to scoring headers.”

Khan is enjoying the freedom of his position behind the front pair.

He said: “That No.10 role is what I enjoy doing. You get a lot of space in there to pick the ball up in dangerous positions and I can affect the game, getting goals and assists.

“Playing out wide at previous clubs I was isolated out there, even though I got some goals and assists.”

Khan believes the hard work they are put through by manager David Flitcroft is reaping its rewards.

“It’s relentless,” he said. “When he put something there he wants doing all the players jump on board and do it.

“It’s non-stop work day in, day out. But you saw on Saturday it’s paying off.

“We work on all aspects of the game and I feel like it’s coming together.”

So far Flitcroft has not tapped up Khan for any extra information on his old Yeovil team mates.

“He hasn’t but if he tried I wouldn’t give him any,” smiled Khan.

On Mansfield’s season prospects, he said: “There is definitely much more to come.

“I think as a team we played really well on Saturday, but we know we have more to come which will be nice for us and the fans when it happens.

“We looked really solid at the back too. That block on the line by Whitey (Hayden White) showed the overall performance and never-say-die attitude of the back three.”