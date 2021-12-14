Mansfield Town defender Stephen McLaughlin celebrates his winning goal against Salford with team mates. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Three staff members and a couple of younger players all showed positive lateral flow tests on Tuesday morning so players and staff left the training ground buildings and will be strictly monitored all week.

Stags are just four points off the play-offs and six points off the top three after a ninth win in 10 games against Salford City last weekend so boss Nigel Clough will do all he can to protect the squad before the biggest test of the season.

“Like most businesses, and especially in football, we have to still do our work and take as many precautions as we can,” he said,

“We are back to testing twice a week with the lateral flows, and we've had a couple of positive tests with those, we send them off for a PCR.

“We have had three members of staff this morning and we are waiting on the PCR results.

“We cancelled breakfast this morning. We just try to limit them being indoors together as much as we can.

“They are in the building for the least amount they can be. They come in and get changed and they've got to have a shower in these conditions, they have a bit of lunch and they are away for home.

“We've still got to prepare for the game and do our training, but take all the necessary precautions.”

Clough knows in the current climate, clubs have to adapt at the last minute.

“You can have a little plan at the back of your mind but, the way we are with injury and illness, I don't think you can do too much as you may well have to change.