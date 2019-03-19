Mansfield Town on TV again as Sammy the Stag dances on The One Show

Mansfield Town’s furry Mascot Sammy the Stag will become a TV star tomorrow night (Wednesday) as he joins mascots from 39 other clubs in appearing on BBC One’s ‘The One Show’ in ‘The Super Movers Mascot Mashup’.

The ‘Super Movers Masot Mashup’ is a goal celebration dance like no other – as it’s been choreographed into a one minute dance, from thousands of ideas from Primary School Pupils across the country.

As part of BBC Learning, the Premier League and the Scottish Premier Football League’s partnership to get kids active, schools nationwide uploaded their 10-15 second goal celebration routines to social media, using #supermovers

Children from across our region have got in on the action and will have to wait until tomorrow night’s live broadcast to see Sammy, along with the 39 other mascots, performing their routines.

Gary Shaw, Community Manager and PL Primary Stars lead, said: “The kids always love dancing and celebrating when they score, so be able to do that in a more creative manner and potentially see their dances on TV is brilliant!

“Sammy is a quick mover and so I’m sure he’s going to enjoy the challenge, he’s had a lot of goals to celebrate this season!

“Joking aside, this project has given a real platform for those who perhaps don’t enjoy playing as much but do like dance – it’s brought people together.”

‘’The Mascot Super Movers’ Judging team, made up of Alex Jones, AJ Prichard, Alex Scott MBE, Karen Clifton, Ben Shire, Matt Baker and Radzi Chinyanganya, shortlisted their favourite routines.

These moves have now been choreographed into a one minute super-charged dance ready for the final performance.

The beat of the music will be cranked up and the BBC will be taken over by mascot mayhem – all in the name of inspiring young people across the country to get moving.