Mansfield Town part company with Dion Donohue over alleged discipline breach

Mansfield Town have today parted company with midfielder Dion Donohue following his alleged serious breach of club discipline.

Donohue and fellow midfielder Jacob Mellis were initially suspended by the club.

Mellis has since issued a public apology and accepted a two-week fine.

However, the club today gave a statement on his team mate, stating: “Following the conclusion of the club’s disciplinary investigation, Mansfield Town and midfielder Dion Donohue have agreed that his contract with the club will be terminated with immediate effect.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

Donohue was signed this summer from Portsmouth and played just 45 minutes for the Stags.