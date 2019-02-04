PLAYER RATINGS

Mansfield Town player ratings against Macclesfield Town

Mansfield Town closed in on leaders Lincoln City with Saturday's hard-earned 3-1 home win over strugglers Macclesfield Town at the One Call Stadium.

Here are sports editor John Lomas' marks out of 10 for David Flitcroft's men on the day . . .

A safe pair of hands throughout, Smith made some important stops, none more so than denying Scott Wilson when clean through and the score at 1-1 a major turning point.

1. JORDAN SMITH 8

A safe pair of hands throughout, Smith made some important stops, none more so than denying Scott Wilson when clean through and the score at 1-1 a major turning point.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sweeney defended well but uncharacteristically gave the ball away too many times on the day.

2. RYAN SWEENEY 6

Sweeney defended well but uncharacteristically gave the ball away too many times on the day.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
'The Chief' was in solid, inspiring form and deserved to be credited with the second Mansfield goal, despite the bagatelle deflections that followed his touch goalwards.

3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 8

'The Chief' was in solid, inspiring form and deserved to be credited with the second Mansfield goal, despite the bagatelle deflections that followed his touch goalwards.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Preston defended superbly and produced one magnificent block just before the break that denied Macc a sure-fire goal that would have put them ahead and set up Walker's goal.

4. MATT PRESTON 7

Preston defended superbly and produced one magnificent block just before the break that denied Macc a sure-fire goal that would have put them ahead and set up Walker's goal.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3