Mansfield Town player ratings against Macclesfield Town Mansfield Town closed in on leaders Lincoln City with Saturday's hard-earned 3-1 home win over strugglers Macclesfield Town at the One Call Stadium. Here are sports editor John Lomas' marks out of 10 for David Flitcroft's men on the day . . . 1. JORDAN SMITH 8 A safe pair of hands throughout, Smith made some important stops, none more so than denying Scott Wilson when clean through and the score at 1-1 a major turning point. 2. RYAN SWEENEY 6 Sweeney defended well but uncharacteristically gave the ball away too many times on the day. 3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 8 'The Chief' was in solid, inspiring form and deserved to be credited with the second Mansfield goal, despite the bagatelle deflections that followed his touch goalwards. 4. MATT PRESTON 7 Preston defended superbly and produced one magnificent block just before the break that denied Macc a sure-fire goal that would have put them ahead and set up Walker's goal.