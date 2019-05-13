Mansfield Town player ratings against Newport County

After a 1-1 draw in Wales on Thursday, the League Two Play-Off semi-final second leg somehow ended 0-0 after a thriller at the One Call Stadium last night, but the Mansfield players could be proud of a gutsy display and here Chad sports editor John Lomas gives his marks out of 10 for them.

1. CONRAD LOGAN 8 Superb performance with some crucial saves to keep Stags in the game. Sadly could not keep out any of Newport's well-taken penalties.

2. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 8 Did all he could as skipper to inspire his side and defended well against Newport's route one attack.

3. BEN TURNER 8 Another fantastic rock solid performance as Turner, now fully fit at last, proves what worth he would bring if he stays. A man mountain in the heart of defence.

4. RYAN SWEENEY 7 Did all he could to keep Newport at bay as Stags' superb defence chalked up yet another clean sheet. This youngster will have learned so much this season.

