Mansfield Town player ratings against Newport County
Mansfield Town's spirited display against Newport County was not enough in the end as the visitors booked a place at Wembley with victory in a penalty shoot-out.
After a 1-1 draw in Wales on Thursday, the League Two Play-Off semi-final second leg somehow ended 0-0 after a thriller at the One Call Stadium last night, but the Mansfield players could be proud of a gutsy display and here Chad sports editor John Lomas gives his marks out of 10 for them.
1. CONRAD LOGAN 8
Superb performance with some crucial saves to keep Stags in the game. Sadly could not keep out any of Newport's well-taken penalties.