Mansfield Town player ratings in comeback at Colchester United
Mansfield Town's players again excelled as they came back from 2-0 down to pull off a crucial 3-2 win at promotion rivals Colchester United on Saturday.
Nick Ajose, Tyler Walker and CJ Hamilton hit the goals, though Stags did suffer a late blow as Hayden White was stretchered off with a serious ankle injury. Martin Shaw gives us his ratings out of 10, player by player . . .
1. MAL BENNING 7
Wonderful shot with the outside of his left boot tipped over the bar by the keeper.
Was clearly frustrated with himself for a below par first half performance, giving the ball away on occasions. But what a superb comeback in the second half, and what a magnificent pass for Walkers goal. Stunning.