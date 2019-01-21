Colchester v Stags action

Mansfield Town player ratings in comeback at Colchester United

Mansfield Town's players again excelled as they came back from 2-0 down to pull off a crucial 3-2 win at promotion rivals Colchester United on Saturday.

Nick Ajose, Tyler Walker and CJ Hamilton hit the goals, though Stags did suffer a late blow as Hayden White was stretchered off with a serious ankle injury. Martin Shaw gives us his ratings out of 10, player by player . . .

1. MAL BENNING 7

Was clearly frustrated with himself for a below par first half performance, giving the ball away on occasions. But what a superb comeback in the second half, and what a magnificent pass for Walkers goal. Stunning.

2. JORGE GRANT 7

Absolutely gutting news about his likely broken ankle.

3. HAYDEN WHITE 7

Solid game. One great tackle in the second half.

4. NEAL BISHOP 7

