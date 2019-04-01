Mansfield Town player ratings in win at Exeter City Mansfield Town's players pulled a magnificent display and a 4-1 win out of the bag just when it was most needed at Exeter City on Saturday. Here, Martin Shaw gives us his ratings out of 10 for each player's performance on the day 1. CONRAD LOGAN 6.5 Solid. No chance with the goal. A couple of decent catches. No shots to save. One poor clearance put the side under pressure. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. BEN TURNER 5.5 Poor defending for the goal as he missed a header and allowed Donovan Wilson to skip past him. Then allowed Boateng to get past him too easily early in the second half, but played well after that with some good headers. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 7 Solid as a rock. Showed no signs of being affected by the court case in midweek which could have affected lesser characters. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. MATT PRESTON 7 Defended well. Possibly could have done better with the Exeter goal. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3