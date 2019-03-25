Mansfield Town players ratings against Crewe Alexandra
Mansfield Town suffered a damaging home defeat by Crewe Alexandra for the second season in a row as they crashed 2-1 and out of the top three on Saturday.
Here, sports editor John Lomas gives his marks out of 10 for the Stags players on the day.
1. JORDAN SMITH 7
Played well and tried his best to get attacks moving quickly with his throws and kicks. Had no chance with either goal.
2. KRYSTIAN PEARCE 6
A decent display spoiled by his slip when over-playing that handed Crewe's second goal to them on a platter. But he did force Stags' consolation goal over the line.
3. MATT PRESTON 7
Largely solid throughout. He failed to block the shot for Crewe's first goal but his header set up Mansfield's reply.
4. RYAN SWEENEY 7
Several good pieces of defending won applause from the home fans.
