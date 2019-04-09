Mansfield Town reserves outing for Danny Rose

Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose will strive to improve his match fitness with a reserves outing this afternoon as Stags take on Notts County away in the Central League.

Rose, who is just back from a double jaw fracture, came on for the last half-hour against Cambridge last weekend and it is believed he can play a major part in the last five games of the season with Stags chasing promotion.

Today’s reserve side is: Wilson, A. Walker, Wilder, Bircumshaw, Trialist, Gibbens, Fielding, Ward, A. Smith, Hakeem, Rose. Subs: Marrs, Gooden, Sketchley, Tague, Molyneaux.