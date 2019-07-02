Mansfield Town run the rule over trialist striker Joe Quigley

Striker Joe Quigley is hoping to win a Mansfield Town contract for next season after travelling out with the club as a trialist for their Portuguese pre-season training camp.

Still only 22, Quigley has been capped four times by the Irish U21s after coming through the Bournemouth academy and has gained experience at a host of non-League clubs as well as playing 10 games on loan at Gillingham and two for Newport County.

“Joe Quigley is a free agent at this moment in time,” said Stags boss John Dempster.

“He is a physical centre forward and really good at ball into feet.

“He has been at Bournemouth and Gillingham, so we’re having a look at him over the 10 days out here as well.” Quigley has scored 25 goals in his 133 games at various levels.

Mansfield have already brought in strike pair Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard this summer.