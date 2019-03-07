Mansfield Town’s CJ Hamilton reveals next target

Having reached the 10-goal mark, Mansfield Town’s utility man CJ Hamilton has revealed his next target this season.

The versatile 23-year-old reached doubled figures for the first time in his professional career with a brace in the 4-2 win over Cheltenham Town.

He is now keen to kick-on and add more to his tally to help the Stags in their pursuit of promotion to League One over the coming weeks.

Hamilton said: “It’s the first time I’ve hit that number of goals in a season, so it’s a big achievement for me.

“Hopefully I can go on and get 15 - that’s my next target.

“I’ve been working a lot more with the gaffer on my finishing and final product and it’s paying off.

“It’s probably my best season in professional football.

“I think it’s my third or fourth career season and this is my best season overall.”

Mansfield head to Port Vale on Saturday on the back of consecutive home wins and third in the League Two table.

Hamilton has backed himself and his Stags team-mates to make up for their last away outing at Notts County.

“We want to put that right,” he said. “We want to kick on away from home and get the three points.”

And added: “We are working a lot harder this season. We set a base in pre-season and we’ve stuck with it.

“We just need to keep working hard to get those three points, keep putting our bodies on the line.”