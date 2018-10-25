Mansfield Town’s FA Cup tie with Charlton to be played on the Sunday

Mansfield Town today announced that their Emirates FA Cup first round tie at home to League One Charlton Athletic will be played on Sunday, 11th November with a 12.45pm kick-off after the game was selected for live overseas coverage.

The Emirates FA Cup games are not available for live viewing internationally or domestically on iFollow Stags – the club’s online premium broadcast channel.

Tickets for the match will be available from 10am on Monday from the Stags’ ticket office at One Call Stadium or via www.stagstickets.co.uk

Season ticket holders’ seats will be reserved until 5pm on Wednesday, 31st October. These must be purchased in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482482) and cannot be bought online.

Pre-purchased ticket prices will be Adult £15, Concessions (65+ and U18) £10, and U11 (accompanied by a paying adult) £5. Those prices will rise by £2 each on the day.

The Quarry Lane Stand will also be open for the match.

Hospitality for match will include an English brunch prior to the game followed by a steak & ale pie at half-time.

Admission prices are £40 for adults and £35 for U18s. The price also includes an official teamsheet, match programme and VIP seating,

Book your tickets by telephoning commercial manager Paul Nyland via 01623 482 482 (option 3) or e-mail sales@mansfieldtown.net

In the event of scores being level after 90 minutes, a replay will take place at The Valley on Tuesday, 20th November, tickets priced at Adult £15, Concessions

(65+ and U18) £10 and U11 £5.