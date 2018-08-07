Mansfield Town’s Lee Angol turns down move to Grimsby Town

Lee Angol must buy into boss David Flitcroft’s methods and standards if he stays as a Mansfield Town player after Thursday’s transfer deadline, says the Stags boss.

Angol turned down a move to Grimsby Town after failing to agree personal terms at the weekend.

“Lee spoke to them on Sunday and decided it wasn’t right for him,” said Flitcroft.

“Once you accept a bid the player has to feel right about that move. He’s got a contract here and he didn’t feel it was the right move for him, so he turned it down.

“In any negotiation the player has got a right to do that.

“But if he stays he has to absolutely buy into everything we are doing.

“If Lee stays it gives me that chance to work with him and improve him, Like we try to do with all the players.

“The others players in the squad are really embracing what we are doing and, if Lee embraces that, we will work on him having positive body language and we’ll work on him running behind and getting in the box as he is a talent.”

He added: “I have got to make him become that No.9 that absolutely leads the line for Mansfield Town and give supporters what they deserve from Lee.

“That’s probably a long term project than what I have had with him up to now.

“If he doesn’t end up going I have to work with Lee on that – and he’s got to work with us to keep improving. We need to find some consistency with him.”