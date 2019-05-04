Mansfield Town's magnificent travelling army suffer final day disappointment - in pictures

Just under 5,300 Stags fans faced heartbreak at MK Dons after Mansfield were beaten 1-0 to miss out on automatic promotion.
David Wheeler hit the winner in the third minute as MK Dons leapfrogged Stags into the final automatic promotion place.
They will not have to do it the hard way when they face Newport County in the play-off semi-finals.
