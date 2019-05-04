Mansfield Town's magnificent travelling army suffer final day disappointment - in pictures

Just under 5,300 Stags fans faced heartbreak at MK Dons after Mansfield were beaten 1-0 to miss out on automatic promotion.

David Wheeler hit the winner in the third minute as MK Dons leapfrogged Stags into the final automatic promotion place.

A day of pain for Stags's fans.

They will not have to do it the hard way when they face Newport County in the play-off semi-finals.

