Mansfield Town’s Portuguese training camp declared a huge success

New Mansfield Town boss John Dempster declared the club’s 10-day pre-season training camp in Portugal a huge success.

Stags flew home last night after 10 days of hard work, which included friendly games against high calibre opposition in Glasgow Rangers and Swansea City.

“All in all I am really pleased with how the trip’s gone,” said Dempster.

“It’s been incredible for me as a new manager and a younger manager. We have had excellent facilities and I couldn’t ask for any more.

“I’ve got to know the boys a bit better and they have been challenged over the last 10 days - mentally and physically - and it’s been good to see how they have reacted.

DEMPSTER THANKS FANS FOR THEIR SUPPORT IN PORTUGAL



“I think we’ve got what we wanted out of the 10 days. We got a lot of work into the boys – mainly physical work.”

On the two games, he said: “We have had two brilliant games against excellent opposition.

“They were two really good performances against players that are internationals.

“I was disappointed to concede late goals in both halves against Swansea and we’ve had a chat about that. But otherwise there were real positives.

“I was really impressed with our shape and how the players worked together to make sure there were no gaps for Swansea to play through.”

New signing Nicky Maynard was quickly off the mark against Swansea and Dempster said: “It was pleasing Nicky got on the scoresheet.

“It was typical Nicky – a ball in the box from CJ (Hamilton) after an excellent switch of play from Noah Stokes to get him in, a bit of carnage in there, the ball lands to Nicky and he put it in the back of the net.

“We had some good build-up play but I’d like to see us be a bit more clinical in the final third with crosses and shots on target.

“But the general effort from every individual was there for all to see in the difficult, hot conditions.”

He added: “I tried to get a good blend of young and old in both XIs in each half and we will look to do the same in the next couple of pre-season games.

“Then it will be about getting the minutes bank up and the build-up towards the first game of the season against Newport.”