Mansfield Town’s young guns power on in FA Youth Cup after extra-time double over Rotherham United

Mansfield Town’s U18s powered into the Third Round of the FA Youth Cup after a dramatic 4-2 extra-time victory over Rotherham United at the One Call Stadium last night.

Two goals late in extra-time from Rio Molyneaux and substitute Ryan Ingram sealed victory against the 10-man Millers.

The Millers lost Beeden on 66 minutes after his reckless challenge on Molyneaux gave the referee no option but to show him a red card.

Strikes from Joshua Scott and Nathan Saunders had seen the Stags ahead before the visitors equalised late on in regular time of the contest just when Stags had looked home and dry.

But the young guns made their numerical advantage count as they struck late on in the additional 30 minutes to book their place in the next round in front of a crowd of 189.