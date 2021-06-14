Mansfield Town secure experienced Stephen Quinn for next season

Stephen Quinn (left) in Stags loan action.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year contract following a successful spell in the Amber and Blue in his 23 appearances for the Stags last term on loan from Burton Albion.

“Once we finished last season, it was a priority for us to secure Stephen’s services, once his contract with Burton had finished,” said manager Nigel Clough

“I think everyone saw his attributes in the last few months of last season.

“The quality he brings us on the ball stands out at this level.

“His hunger and desire are evident daily, and we’re delighted to have him board for next season.”

Quinn brings a wealth of experience to Nigel Clough’s squad, having amassed over 500 senior appearances from all four professional levels of English football.

A stalwart at Sheffield United, where he spent seven years, the ex-Ireland international also has Premier League experience with both the Blades and Hull City as well as a FA Cup finalist’s medal with the Tigers in 2014.

On signing permanently for the Stags, Quinn said: “I’ve had a great few months here on loan. The lads have taken to me really well and I’m so pleased to be signing permanently now.

“It was a straightforward decision to sign permanently, no question. The football we played over the last few months has been enjoyable.