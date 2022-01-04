Mansfield Town sell defender Rollin Menayese to Walsall
Mansfield Town have sold defender Rollin Menayese to Walsall for an undisclosed fee.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:06 pm
The permanent transfer follows an initial loan spell at The Banks’s Stadium where the 24-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season.Manager Nigel Clough said: “We have quite a few options at centre-half at the moment and Rollin is playing regularly at Walsall.
“I think it’s good for all parties that the move has been made permanent.”
Menayese was signed by his former Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan and made 14 starts for Stags, 10 in the league, scoring two goals, before going out to Grimsby Town on loan and then on to Walsall this season.