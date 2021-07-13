Mansfield Town sell Jamie Reid to Stevenage

Jamie Reid celebrates his goal for Stags at Southend.

The 26-year-old made 45 appearances for the Stags in 2020/21, scoring seven times after a prolific spell with Torquay United in the National League.

A Stags statement said: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Jamie for his endeavours and wishes him well for his future career.”

With the signings of strike trio Danny Johnson, Oli Hawkins and Rhys Oates, Reid looked to have slipped down the pecking order ahead of the new season as boss Nigel Clough tried to improve on the firepower missing last season.

The Stags begin their pre-season fixtures away at Retford Town tonight (7.45).