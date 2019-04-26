Mansfield Town sell-out all home tickets for Stevenage showdown

Mansfield Town have sold out all tickets for home fans for Saturday’s crucial League Two visit of play-off hopefuls Stevenage to One Call Stadium.

As of Friday evening, only 46 disabled tickets were remaining for the fixture, which the Stags need to win to boost their hopes of automatic promotion.

A total of 6,407 tickets have been sold in the home ends. Stevenage have sold 146 tickets.

Allocated seating is in operation at One Call Stadium and the club said supporters must be seated in accordance to the seat purchased on their match ticket.

The ticket office will be open on Saturday from 10am up until 3pm for ticket collections only.