Mansfield Town sell over 1,000 season tickets in first week

One Call Stadium - season tickets on sale.

The club has slashed season ticket prices to those who had them last season, when lockdown meant they were unable to attend, and have also slashed the price of Early Bird tickets, the sale of which have now been brought forward to this Friday (11th June) from 10am.

The period for season ticket renewals has also been extended to 5pm on Thursday, 8th July to give every season ticket holder from last season the opportunity of renewing.

Stags are currently in the process of reviewing details for Quarry Lane memberships ahead of the 2021/22 season, but warns those membership prices are set to significantly increase.The club’s foremost priority has been to ensure season ticket holders receive maximum value for money.You can purchase your season ticket by visiting the ticket office, calling 01623 482482, or emailing [email protected] with a completed application form