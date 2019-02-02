Mansfield Town sign former Cardiff City, Coventry and Burton Albion defender

Experienced defender Ben Turner has signed for Mansfield Town until the end of the season.

The former Cardiff, Coventry and Burton man was delighted to put pen to paper at the One Call Stadium.

It follows the Stags’ 3-1 win over Macclesfield Town today (Saturday 2nd February).

Turner said: “It’s obviously a club that’s going places. The league table shows that the club has a massive chance of a getting promoted and I’m just really happy to join and be part of that.

“[I’ve come here] to get promoted. That’s the big draw, a club that’s upwardly mobile. I spoke to the manager and his enthusiasm spoke for itself.

“[I wanted] somewhere that I could maybe get that bit of mojo back and that bit of enthusiasm around me. The enthusiasm from speaking to the gaffer and people around this place, the club is riding a nice wave at the minute.”

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft added: “He is part of a bigger plan.

“We have assessed David Mirfin over three of four reserves games and he is still short and might be for another six weeks.

“The games are going to get bigger for what we are trying to achieve.

“We needed cover and we lost Hayden White too.

“With Ryan Sweeney on nine bookings and Matty Preston on eight it was important we got cover for that position.

“Ben has promotion on his CV and he is a good sort to have iun and around the dressing room. He adds a bit of steel and substance. I am delighted with the capture.

“It may be 10 days before we can utilise him after he picked up a slight calf injury against Manchester City. But we’ll have him for 14 crucial games.”