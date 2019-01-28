Mansfield Town sign Gethin Jones on loan from Fleetwood Town

Mansfield Town today signed Fleetwood Town’s right wing back Gethin Jones until the end of the season.

A fourth signing in the January window, the 24-year-old is a product of the Everton academy and has come in as cover for broken leg victim Hayden White.

“This is a perfect place for me to get game time,” said Jones.

“I’ve seen how well Mansfield are doing and was made up when Fleetwood told me that they wanted to take me on loan.

“I haven’t played as many games as I would have wanted[this season, so the plan was always to go on loan this January.

“As soon as Mansfield were interested in me I couldn’t say no.

“I want to get as many games as possible and help the team in their ambitions of promotion to League One.”

Jones the Toffees to win the U18 Premier League in 2014, before signing a professional contract with the club.

He made his professional debut for Everton in 2014, coming on as a substitute in a UEFA Europa League clash against FC Krasnodar.

In March 2015, Jones was loaned to League Two side Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the season, making six appearances as the Pilgrims reached the play-offs.

On 18 January 2017, he joined Championship side Barnsley until the end of the 2016-17 season, making 17 league appearances during that spell.

Almost a year on, Jones signed for League One side Fleetwood Town in January 2018, making his first start for the Cod Army in an FA Cup third round replay against Premier League outfit Leicester City.

Born in Perth, Jones is eligible to play for either Australia or Wales. Jones has made appearances for the Welsh U17, U19 and U21 sides, the latter of which he served as captain.

Jones also becomes the sixth current loan player at Mansfield and the club can only choose five of them for the matchday 18 at a time.