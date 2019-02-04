Mansfield Town sign midfielder Willem Tomlinson

Mansfield Town made their second post transfer window signing tonight as they landed free agent midfielder Willem Tomlinson on an 18-month deal.

Tomlinson, 21, progressed through the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers, and is a graduate of the club’s academy.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Burnley-born Tomlinson. “I got the call this morning and I just couldn’t turn it down.

“I had a chat with the gaffer (David Flitcroft) this morning and he told me how we want to win here and that he wants to develop players.

“I want to earn promotion this season, and we’re in a good position to get promoted. I want to be a big help until the end of the season to secure it.”

The midfielder made his Rovers’ debut in February 2017 in an Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester United.

Tomlinson made his league debut a week after the clash against the Red Devils, against Derby County in the Championship.

He has appeared in both the Championship and League One for Blackburn.

Stags signed free agent Ben Turner on Saturday - a centre half released from Burton Albion.