Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce targets League Two trophy

Mansfield Town skipper Krsytian Pearce said the League Two title is very much their goal after a 3-1 home win over Macclesfield moved them within two points of the summit.

Leaders Lincoln were held at Notts County and Pearce, who bagged his first goal of the season today, said: “That has been the target from day one and hopefully by the end of the season I can be holding that trophy.

“After the draw against Forest Green we wanted to back it up with a win and that point at Forest Green now becomes a good point.

“We are closing the gap on other teams and hopefully we can keep closing in on Lincoln.”

It was hard work for Stags today as they saw an early lead wiped out before winning it with two scrappy second half goals amid scrambles.

“They were two very different halves. We got to grips with it more second half and obviously we took our chances and they didn’t,” he said.

“I think we tried to over-play first half but second half we made better decisions and got a better outcome.

“They set up to hit us on the break but we dealt with it well.”

Pearce’s finish took a deflection but he said it was definitely his goal.

He smiled: “I have been told to stay back for most corners so I have not been able to get in the box as much as previous seasons, but I am glad to get off the mark. It was definitely my goal.

“I spun round the back, lost my marker, then found myself free in the box. The rest is history.”

Stags were cheered home by a bumper 5,642 crowd and he added: “The fans have been right behind us since the start of the season and confidence is growing around the ground with every win.”