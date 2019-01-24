Mansfield Town star Mal Benning praises club offer to allow U18s in free

Mansfield Town star Mal Benning was full of praise for the club’s generous offer of free admission for U18s for next week’s home clash with Macclesfield Town.

Benning said it was great news to the players that the increasingly bigger home attendance would be swelled even further as it really makes a difference on the pitch.

“It’s a really good offer and credit to the chairman and CEO,” he said.

“It’s a great chance for U18s to come down and watch us play at home and bring more fans in for the game.

“A big crowd makes such a difference, especially at home if it’s a tight game and we are on top.

“The crowd gives you that extra push on the pitch to perhaps go and get that winner or preserve a lead. The more fans the better.

“The support has been very good. They stuck with us through the ‘drawing period’ we had at the start of the season and obviously we are now rewarding them with the style of football we are playing and the results. Hopefully that can continue.”

Benning and the players celebrated wildly with the Stags’ following after Saturday’s 3-2 comeback win at Colchester where Benning said their support was key.

“For them to go all that way to Colchester it was superb to share the victory with them,” he said.