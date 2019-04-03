Mansfield Town star Tyler Walker calls on fans to help them over the promotion line with just six games left

Mansfield Town top scorer Tyler Walker has called on the town to help the side over the promotion line ahead of Saturday’s huge home clash with struggling Cambridge United.

Walker made it 23 goals for the season as he netted twice in Saturday’s sparkling 4-1 win at rivals Exeter to keep Stags in touch with the top three automatic promotion places with just six games to go.

Walker said the growing club support had been ‘brilliant’ all season, but, with just three homes game left and so much at stake, he hoped even more would turn out and get behind the Stags.

“You only have to look back on the match at Exeter to witness the type of fan base we have,” said the Nottingham Forest loanee.

“To see so many fans make the long journey to Devon was really encouraging for us as players, and any neutral would have thought we were at home, judging by the support which the Stags fans gave us.

“We’d all love to see even more people coming through the turnstiles at One Call Stadium as we approach the final push, starting with Cambridge on Saturday.

“We’ve played some really good, attractive football this season, which has come from a lot of hard work by the gaffer (David Flitcroft) and Futch (Ben Futcher) on the training ground.

“We know exactly what is expected of us and every single player in this dressing room is desperate to succeed for Mansfield Town.”

Walker has been delighted with how the fans have been with him on his loan.

“I’m loving my time at time at Mansfield,” he smiled.

“I’ve not been here too long, but you can clearly sense that it’s a hard working Town and we’ve reflected that hard work in our performances in the overwhelming majority of games this season.

“From the players’ point of view, our fans have been brilliant for us.

“They’ve been welcoming to me since I first put my foot in the door and on matchdays they’re loud and encouraging in their support.

“There’s a great feeling of togetherness at this club, from top to bottom.”