Mansfield Town star Tyler Walker delighted that Nottingham Forest have confirmed loan extension

Mansfield Town top scorer Tyler Walker said he was delighted to finally have it confirmed by parent club Nottingham Forest that he will be allowed to remain at the One Call Stadium for the rest of the season.

Walker, who bagged his 17th goal of the campaign to see off Crawley Town on Tuesday, knew there was a clause in the loan deal that could see him head back to the City Ground this week.

But now it has been confirmed that isn’t happening, Walker smiled: “I am buzzing to know I am staying.

“I came here on a season-long loan and I wanted to stay here for the whole time.

“I am really enjoying myself and I want to try to help Mansfield Town get promoted.

“The manager believed in me and I like the style of play here. We create a lot of chances and it’s my job to put them away.”

With fellow Forest pair Jordan Smith and Jorge Grant joining him at Mansfield and a winning goal against over Crawley, Walker admitted that for him: “The week couldn’t have gone any better really.

“It was a big win to get us back into the top three.

“Getting a goal is always a good thing for a striker. When it comes in the 88th minute it does make it a bit more special. I’m just glad it came in the end.”