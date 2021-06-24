Mansfield Town start the new season with a home clash with Bristol Rovers

Mansfield's Jordan Bowery celebrates a goal with Stephen Quinn last season.

It could be a highly emotional day with fans expected to be back at the One Call Stadium after the long Covid lockout.

The first away trip the following Saturday will then take Stags to beaten play-off finalists Newport County.

A very tough opening month then sees Stags travel to Colchester and Swindon either side of a home clash with Bradford City.

Boxing Day sees the visit of newly promoted Hartlepool United, who won the National League play-off final on penalties, while New Year's Day sees an away game at relegated Rochdale.

The first ever trip to Sutton United will be a midweek affair on Tuesday, November 23rd with the U's return visit on Good Friday, 15th April.

Easter Monday, 18th April, sees the long haul to Carlisle United.

The season will end on Saturday, 7th May with a home clash with Forest Green Rovers.

MANSFIELD TOWN FIXTURES – 2021/22

Sat Aug 7 Bristol Rovers H

Wed Aug 11 - Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 14 Newport County A

Tue Aug 17 Colchester United A

Sat Aug 21 Bradford City H

Wed Aug 25 - Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 28 Swindon Town A

Sat Sep 4 Harrogate Town H (International Date)

Sat Sep 11 Walsall A

Sat Sep 18 Rochdale H

Wed Sep 22 - Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 25 Leyton Orient A

Sat Oct 2 Barrow H

Sat Oct 9 Oldham Athletic H (International Date)

Sat Oct 16 Northampton Town A

Tue Oct 19 Port Vale H

Sat Oct 23 Exeter City A

Wed Oct 27 - Carabao Cup Four

Sat Oct 30 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Nov 6 - Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 13 Stevenage A (International Date)

Sat Nov 20 Scunthorpe United H

Tue Nov 23 Sutton United A

Sat Nov 27 Crawley Town A

Sat Dec 4 - Emirates FA Cup 2

Tue Dec 7 Carlisle United H

Sat Dec 11 Salford City H

Sat Dec 18 Forest Green Rovers A

Wed Dec 22 - Carabao Cup Five

Sun Dec 26 Hartlepool United H

Wed Dec 29 Harrogate Town A

Sat Jan 1 Rochdale A

Wed Jan 5 - Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 8 Swindon Town H - Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 12 - Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 15 Walsall H

Sat Jan 22 Barrow A

Sat Jan 29 Leyton Orient H (International Date)

Sat Feb 5 Hartlepool United A - Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue Feb 8 Colchester United H

Sat Feb 12 Bristol Rovers A

Sat Feb 19 Newport County H

Sat Feb 26 Bradford City A

Sun Feb 27 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 2 - Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 5 Exeter City H

Sat Mar 12 Tranmere Rovers A

Tue Mar 15 Port Vale A

Sat Mar 19 Stevenage H - Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 26 Oldham Athletic A (International Date)

Sat Apr 2 Northampton Town H

Sat Apr 9 Scunthorpe United A

Fri Apr 15 Sutton United H

Sat Apr 16 Emirates - FA Cup Semi-Final

Mon Apr 18 Carlisle United A

Sat Apr 23 Crawley Town H

Sat Apr 30 Salford City A

Sat May 7 Forest Green Rovers H