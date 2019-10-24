Mansfield Town striker Andy Cook expecting stick from fans on Walsall return

Andy Cook expects some stick from Walsall fans on his return to the Bescot Stadium with new club Mansfield Town on Saturday.

The big striker has just managed to battle his way into the Stags side after a summer switch, having scored 18 goals in Walsall’s relegation season last time around.

“Obviously my time at Walsall did not end the way I wanted it to end with relegation,” said Cook.

“But personally I scored 18 goals in all competitions, so I was quite happy with that, though not to get relegated.

“Nailed-on I will get some boos from the crowd. I got some abuse on Twitter when I left. Some of them liked me, but some of them didn’t. You get that everywhere – it’s part and parcel.

“When we played Tranmere with Walsall in the cup last year they were great with me. But when I left Barrow and went to Tranmere, they weren’t so good.

“Some players see these games at old clubs differently. But I will just be treating it as another game. I want to go there and get the three points.”

Cook is hoping he can now go on to equal or better last season’s tally.

“I know game time has not come as much as I wanted it to. But when I am playing I want to take my chances which could keep me in the team so I set the same targets,” he said.

Cook knows the change of playing staff under new boss Darrell Clarke will mean he will know few faces at his old club.

“Walsall had a big clear-out but I think there’s still a couple of players I know there,” he said.