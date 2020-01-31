Mansfield Town striker Andy Cook joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

Late on transfer deadline day, Mansfield Town announced that striker Andy Cook had left for a loan spell at League One Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old signed for the Stags in June from Walsall – having gone to the West Midlands from Tranmere – but has been mainly utilised from the substitutes’ bench this season in League Two.

Mansfield manager Graham Coughlan said: “Cooky has found himself on the bench in the last few weeks and has had a stop-start season for Mansfield.

“He has wanted to pursue other avenues and when a League One club comes in for you it is a tough ask to keep someone.”

Cook said: “The fans were good to me, everyone was good to me (at Tranmere), so it was a no brainer to come back.

“I had an unbelievable time here and I don’t think I could have let this opportunity go. I’m so happy I’ve sorted it"