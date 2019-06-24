Mansfield Town supporters excited about new signing Andy Cook

Mansfield Town’s supporters have given a big thumbs up to the signing of Walsall striker Andy Cook.

Chad understands the Stags have equalled the club record £150,000 fee they reputedly paid out for Lee Peacock in 1997 and Lee Angol in 2017 and Cook’s record at Walsall, Barrow and Tranmere has been excellent.

It is a move that has certainly got Stags fans excited and Stoney said: “Read Walsall’s forum, it makes good reading.

“There was even talk in January that they were talking of bids of over £500,000

STAGS LAND COOK



“They all describe him simply as a goalscorer. This signing has showed us all JR is still going for it IMO. Welcome to the Stags Cookie!”

NatfromBoza said: “Great signing this. Well chuffed.”

Stagsfan6493 said: “The sort of player we needed last season! Great signing on paper.”

WVStag added: “Walsall fans on Twitter in absolute turmoil about him leaving. Enough to even make me optimistic!”

Sedgwick said: “Great first signing - excited to see who comes next. Well done Demps and Glover and the Radfords.”

Geoffhill said: “Big strong lad. Scores all types of goals - left foot, right foot and headers. 18 goals in League One last season and still only 28.

“If the other new signings are of the same quality then we will have a great chance of the automatics.”

Field Mill’s view was: “This is a proper signing. Really pleased. A good age, proven, tough, hungry, versatile. Great stuff.”

Kenwood said: “He’s definitely the type of player we missed.

“Let’s hope we sign someone with genuine pace to play alongside him, especially if we have to sell CJ.

“We also need one, maybe two, wide players who can deliver crosses from which someone like Cook will benefit.”

FarnieStag said: “Good old fashioned Division Four striker - big, tough, good in the air and happy to be a villain. He’s the kind of player to finally help us get promoted. Fantastic start for JD.”

ChrisM added: “We don’t often sign proven goalscorers of his calibre. Has to be one of the best since Jim Lumby or Steve Whitehall, or even Phil Stant.”

88BenM said: “The signing of Cook is quality. Some of his headed goals are phenomenal.

“I get the feeling he will be a player the opposition fans love to hate and he will wind them up when he bags.”