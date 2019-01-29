Mansfield Town tickets sold out for crucial derby at Notts County

Mansfield Town will be cheered on by almost 4,000 supporters in their big local derby at struggling neighbours Notts County on Saturday, 16th February after selling out of their entire allocation.

Fans purchased over 700 tickets online alone within three hours of them going on general sale as the last of the 3,954 on offer were snapped up.

This is an all-ticket fixture and tickets will not be available to purchase on the day of the game at Meadow Lane.

With Stags chasing promotion and Notts staring relegation in the face, kick-off will be at 1pm.