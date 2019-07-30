Mansfield Town tie down promising teenager Sinclair on two-year-deal

Teenage midfielder Tyrese Sinclair has signed his first professional contract with Mansfield Town.

The 18-year-old spent two years with Stags’ under-18s, winning the EFL Youth Alliance title in the 2017-18 season, and has now signed a two-year contract.

Sinclair is best known for his threat from set pieces, and featured on several occasions for Stags’ reserves last term as a second-year scholar.

Following his impressive performances last season, Sinclair scooped the Academy Player of the Year award at the club’s 2019 awards dinner.

Manager John Dempster said: “Tyrese has been outstanding as a scholar. He’s somebody that we knew would need time, and he still needs that time to develop."