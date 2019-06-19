Mansfield Town to face Championship club Swansea City in Portugal next month

Mansfield Town will take on Championship club Swansea City as part of their pre-season training camp in Portugal on Saturday, 6th July.

The training match will take place at Complexo Desportivo, 8900-211 Vila Real de Santo António, Portugal, at 11am local time and entrance is free for supporters.

Meanwhile, the Stags’ pre-season training camp in Amendoeira, Portugal, will be extended to 10 days.

John Dempster’s men will now fly out on Thursday, 27th June and return to the UK on Sunday, 7th July.

Stags will also play an inter-squad match between the first team and U21s on Friday, 5th July (10.30am kick-off local time) at the home of Guia Football Club in Albufeira.

Entrance is also free for Stags’ supporters to attend that game.

The stadium - at Complexo desportivo Arsenio Catuna, Guia, Albufeira. - has a capacity of approximately 600 with a seating and refreshment area.

Supporters will also be able to watch Stags’ players in an open training session at a venue and date to be confirmed.