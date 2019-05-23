Mansfield Town to face two non-League sides as pre-season schedule continues to take shape

Mansfield Town have added two more fixtures to their pre-season schedule.

The Stags will travel to face National League North sides Bradford Park Avenue on Thursday 11th July (7.30pm) and Alfreton Town on Saturday 13th July (3pm).

It follows news that Mansfield will welcome Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest to One Call Stadium, on Wednesday 17 July and Tuesday 23 July respectively.

Stags faced Park Avenue in last year’s pre-season programme, emerging as 3-0 winners at Horsfall Stadium.

Ticket details for both of Mansfield’s friendlies against Bradford and Alfreton will be announced in due course.